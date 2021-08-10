ShareChat appoints Akshat Sahu as Director Marketing

10 Aug,2021

By Our Staff

ShareChat, the social media platform, has announced the appointment of Akshat Sahu as Director, Marketing. He will be reporting to Ajit Varghese, Chief Commercial Officer, Moj and ShareChat.

Welcoming Sahu to ShareChat, Varghese said: “Akshat brings in a strong set of skills and his expertise in branding and marketing will add a lot of value to our team. He is a proven marketing leader with strong strategic acumen, in-depth consumer insights and highly efficient operational focus. We hope he will bring immense value and spread our brand reputation across the diverse group of stakeholders as we continue to build ShareChat on our long-term strategy.”

Added Sahu: “I have always been intrigued by the diversity of India and it is a special opportunity to be working with a company that is pioneering the Indic language conversations in the internet space. I am looking forward to contributing to the company’s growth with my core area of expertise and making ShareChat a household name in India.”