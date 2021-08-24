Saif Shaikh is now COO, Madison Media Pinnacle

24 Aug,2021

By Our Staff

Madison Media has just announced the promotion of Saif Shaikh to Chief Operating Officer, Madison Media Pinnacle. The unit will house the Godrej Consumer Products account for traditional and digital media.

Said Vikram Sakhuja, Partner & Group CEO, Madison Media & OOH: “I am delighted to announce that we are promoting Saif Shaikh to COO – Madison Media Pinnacle. He will now lead the integrated remit of our key Client Godrej. Over the past few years Saif has consistently delivered on the biggest challenges given to him thanks to his hands on, passionate, inclusive and never say die approach. We congratulate Saif on his promotion.”

Added Shaikh: “I’m happy to lead Madison’s foremost client, Godrej. I look forward to leading the integrated account and further strengthening the brand and helping it achieve its outcomes.”