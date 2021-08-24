Rediff bags mandate for JJ Valaya

24 Aug,2021

By Our Staff

Rediffusion has announced bagging of the mandate for fashion brand JJ Valaya. The business was won following a multi-agency pitch.

Speaking on the partnership, Valaya said: “There is immense substance to the fact that both Rediffusion and JJ Valaya are legacy brands with over 78 years of excellence and endurance between us. What unfolds out of this intrinsic experience based knowledge of value creation combined with a progressive modern approach to strategy is something that I am truly looking forward to.”

Added Dr Sandeep Goyal, Managing Director, Rediffusion Brand Solutions: “It’s a moment of pride for all of us at Rediffusion to partner with one of India’s most flamboyant couturiers and fashion icons. JJV’s admirable journey of 28 years in the world of luxury fashion and lifestyle is truly inspiring, and we are excited to take the brand to the next level.”

Said Kalyani Srivastava, Executive Vice President of Rediffusion who will be leading the relationship: “JJ Valaya has all our creative team so excited. The visual extravagance of Valaya, the royal texture and weave of his fabrics, the dreamy creation of his apparels makes JJ Valaya a dream for any creative person to work on and communicate. Our digital team too is looking forward to amplifying the JJ Valaya brand on social media: there is much anticipation around all the new launches that are in the pipeline.”