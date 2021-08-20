Ranjona Banerji: Dark Days for Journalists in Afghanistan

20 Aug,2021

By Ranjona Banerji

“When the system changed, I wanted to go to work,” said (Shabnam) Dawran, who worked for the state-run network (Radio Television Afghanistan), in an August 18 post on Facebook. “I didn’t lose my courage but unfortunately I was not allowed to [work].”

“My male employees managed to enter the office, but I was threatened and told that I couldn’t continue my work because the system had changed,” she added in the video. “If the world hears my voice, they should help us because our lives are in danger.”

This is an extract from https://gandhara.rferl.org/amp/afghanistan-taliban-media-restrictions/31417225.html?__twitter_impression=true&s=03

The article is about media changes after the swift Taliban takeover of Afghanistan, almost soon as US troops pulled out and its government collapsed.

The biggest fears for many are what will become of Afghanistan’s women, of the media and the many women who have been vital parts of the media for 20 years. Shabnam Dawran, for instance, is one of Afghanistan’s most well-known TV anchors.

The International Federation of Journalists is working with various media affiliates for the safety of Afghan journalists. Its report reads:

“Over the past 90 days, as provinces and districts were seized by Taliban groups, radio networks across the country have also shut down accompanied by violence and threats against media workers. Many media staff fled for fear of losing their lives for working at stations targeted for broadcasting music, supporting female workers and news reporters. Any stations left operating are understood to be now following the instructions of the Taliban.

“IFJ affiliate, the Afghanistan Independent Journalists Association (AIJA) said that 18 of the country’s 34 provinces were now “under strong influence of Taliban” and “almost all of the workers and activists have left their homes and escaped”. It said at least 140 media outlets were now “disabled” in the provinces of Herat, Badghis, Ghor, Uruzgan, Zabul, nimroz, Jawzjan, Kunduz, Sare Pul, Takhar, Samangan, Farah, Baghlan, Badakshan, Ghazni, Helmand, Kandahar, Logar and Wardak. Over 1,200 journalists and media workers have lost their jobs, with many more under threat.”

https://www.ifj.org/media-centre/news/detail/category/press-releases/article/afghanistan-governments-must-help-afghanistans-human-rights-defenders.html

The Committee to Protect Journalists reports that the Taliban has entered the homes of at least four journalists and some others have been assaulted.

https://cpj.org/2021/08/taliban-militants-raid-homes-of-at-least-4-media-workers-in-afghanistan/

Although the Taliban has been making the “right” noises in public about the media being allowed to continue and asking women to get back to work and even holding a press conference, ground realities suggest that there is real threat. And indeed, not all that has been said can be believed.

Saad Mohseni, chief executive of MOBY Group which own Afghanistan’s 24/7 news channel writes with cautious optimism in the Washington Post that the Taliban has informed them to continue running. And even more, a woman newscaster interviewed a Taliban representative on air.

https://www.washingtonpost.com/opinions/2021/08/18/tolo-news-afghanistan-taliban-journalism/

Given the Taliban’s reputation and the somewhat mixed messages emerging with the regard to women and the media, the journalists’ community remains worried, not just cautious. There are individual reports on social media of journalists being harassed. Several women journalists have also expressed real fears of continuing to work in Afghanistan.

This report from Reporters Without Borders, explains the confusion over the Taliban’s supposed new position:

https://rsf.org/en/news/taliban-tell-rsf-they-will-respect-press-freedom-how-can-we-believe-them

For those who feel that the Taliban should be given the benefit of the doubt, and there are a few, we need to remember that it was not that long ago –just over a month in fact – that we were horrified at the murder of photojournalist Danish Siddique at the hands of the Taliban.

https://www.thequint.com/news/india/reuters-photojournalist-danish-siddiqui-was-executed-by-taliban-report#read-more

As Jon Allsop writes for the Columbia Review of Journalism, it is a dark time for journalists in Afghanistan. He also lists instances of bravery and courage, of journalists who want to work, no matter what. That is the spirit of journalism forgotten to many of us who live more comfortable lives. The cost is high. Our hearts and thoughts are with the journalists of Afghanistan.

https://www.cjr.org/the_media_today/afghanistan_press_freedom_taliban_kabul.php?utm_source=CJR+Daily+News&utm_campaign=001e707d81-EMAIL_CAMPAIGN_2020_11_11_06_33_COPY_01&utm_medium=email&utm_term=0_9c93f57676-001e707d81-174406941&mc_cid=001e707d81&mc_eid=63a478fa69

Ranjona Banerji is a senior journalist and commentator. She is also Consulting Editor, MxMIndia. Her views here are personal