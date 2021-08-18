PR Professionals retains digital mandate of Bihar School Examination Board

17 Aug,2021

By Our Staff

We’re carrying this news because we are delighted with it as well as intrigued. Delighted because the state exam board of Bihar felt the need to do this, and intrigued because, what the hell, why does a state exam board need to hire a PR agency. Paid for or free. Well, whatever. Activities of government bodies are forever under public scrutiny and are RTI-able, so we are sure that there is fair reason for the job on hand.

So here’s the news: Public relations and communications consultancy PR Professionals has retained the digital mandate of the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) for the second consecutive year. The agency is responsible for managing BSEB’s social media engagement and will be working for the expansion of its digital presence for effective communication and growth. Heck, retained for the second consecutive year. So it’s been around for

Said Sarvesh Tiwari, Managing Director, PR Professionals: “We are extremely delighted and proud of our partnership with BSEB. I also want to thank our partners for expressing their faith in our commitment, hard work, and excellence that help us to scale new heights. We are confident of enhancing BSEB’s online presence with our value-based services and client-centric approach to set new benchmarks.”