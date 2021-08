Pitchfork to lead strategic communication for Rupeek

13 Aug,2021

By Our Staff

Rupeek, the asset-backed digital lending platform, has appointed Pitchfork Partners Strategic Consulting as its public relations and digital consultancy. Pitchfork will be responsible for providing strategic communication and digital counsel to strengthen Rupeek’s brand image and enable storytelling that would help increase the preference for doorstep gold loans amongst consumers.

Said Shalabh Atray, Senior Vice President – Marketing & Digital, Rupeek: “We are delighted to partner with Pitchfork Partners. At Rupeek, we aim to transform the business of gold loans and democratize access to credit for all. Pitchfork’s integrated strategic approach will assist us in our storytelling efforts to make Rupeek the largest digital lender in the years to come.”

Added Jaideep Shergill, Co-Founder, Pitchfork Partners: “We look forward to this great partnership and are delighted to expand our expertise. With Rupeek’s commitment to gold loans and its unique offerings, it not only has an edge with India’s consumers but it can also disrupt the market. We are privileged to partner with such an inventive company.”