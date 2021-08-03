Philips Avent launches campaign

02 Aug,2021

By Our Staff

Philips Avent child care brand has launched a campaign #TeamBreastfeeding. As per a recent online survey conducted with 1000 moms by Philips Avent, seven out of 10 mothers said that they want their husbands to participate in breastfeeding. According to a communique, the brand wants to communicate that “breastfeeding should not be seen as an issue that concerns only women and mothers but rather as a shared responsibility for both parents”.

Commenting on the campaign, Vidyut Kaul, Head, Personal Health, Philips Indian subcontinent said: “At Philips, as we mark World Breastfeeding Week, we want to create an enabling environment for breastfeeding. The campaign #TeamBreastfeeding focuses on the efforts towards doing away with the romanticized version that does not tackle the real issues surrounding breastfeeding. The notion and thought behind this campaign focuses on how breastfeeding can be a shared responsibility and how fathers can contribute, and be a part of this wonderful journey.”