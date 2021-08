Perfect Relations wins communication mandate for Murata Vios

13 Aug,2021

By Our Staff

Perfect Relations has been awarded the communication mandate for Murata Vios, medical technology company. It will develop a strategic structure for Murata Vios and manage their communication strategies.

Said Dr Ashutosh Mundkur, VP of Sales & Marketing – India at Murata Vios, Pvt. Ltd: “Perfect Relations comes with significant expertise in the healthcare sector, and we are excited to have them onboard. We are on a growth journey as we continue to scale and increase our footprint in the Indian Healthcare sector. Perfect Relations will help us with creative and impactful storytelling and drive the right communication strategies.”

Talking about the win, Sanjay Choudhry, Senior Director, Perfect Relations added: “With the current pandemic, healthcare technology space is brimming with possibilities. Murata Vios is a pioneer in the wireless remote monitoring space, delivering value for hospitals, clinicians and greatly improving patient outcomes. We are pleased to partner with Murata Vios to drive communication strategies for the brand. With our expertise in healthcare sector and differentiated storytelling, we will help Murata Vios achieve their growth ambitions.”