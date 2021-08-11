Parle Marie rolls out 3 new TVCs for Maharashtra

11 Aug,2021

By Our Staff

Parle has launched three new TVCs in Maharashtra for Parle Marie biscuit. This new localised campaign is part of the company’s regional marketing strategy designed to drive engagement and build relationships with Parle regionally

Speaking about the campaign, Mayank Shah, Senior Category Head at Parle Products said: “Parle Products as a brand has its roots deeply embedded in cities and rural areas alike and as we grow in new regions, we want our communications to be reflective of the people’s traditions, way of life and the local spirit. Every Indian has their own way of jibing, bonding and internal-puns, which is very much coincidental to their way of living and culture. This campaign has been tailored keeping in mind Maharashtrian way of life nuancing cultural codes and traditions of Maharashtra. This will make consumers relate and bond with the brand. All the films unfold over warm moments of enjoying the biscuit with friends and family, with beautiful stories woven in between bites of Marie. We are hoping to connect with the consumers in a deeper and meaningful way and make Parle Marie an inseparable part of Gupshup and Baatchit.”