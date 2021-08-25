Parle Agro gets Varun Dhawan to promote Smoodh

25 Aug,2021

By Our Staff

Parle Agro has launched a high-decibel campaign for its new dairy offering Smoodh. The brand has roped in Varun Dhawan as brand ambassador. The media campaign has been rolled out nationally across multiple channels including TV, OOH and Digital.

&Walsh, the creative agency for Smoodh has led the campaign narrative for the television commercials, print and digital. The film has been produced by Bindery, New York, USA along with Ransom Films and directed by Ezra Hurwitz.

Speaking on the campaign, Nadia Chauhan, Joint Managing Director and CMO, Parle Agro said: “We are thrilled by the phenomenal performance of Smoodh from markets across India. The high quality and rich taste of the product, coupled with its disruptive price and pack-size has helped us garner extremely positive responses from consumers and retailers alike. Our goal is to further accelerate the growth and success of the brand with our new campaign for Smoodh and make it the product of choice for consumers looking for a quick energy boost or a quick sweet fix.”