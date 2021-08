Option Designs wins creative duties for Asepto

13 Aug,2021

By Our Staff

Option Designs has bagged creative duties for aseptic packaging brand – Asepto.

Said Sanghmitra Lodh, Senior Marketing Manager, Asepto, about the collaboration: “Option Designs has a keen understanding of our brand requirements. Their out-of-the-box approach, passion, and enthusiasm towards creating new things assured us that this partnership has potential to reap great benefits for both the parties. Being India’s first manufacturer of aseptic liquid packaging, the brand is involved in the production of next-gen aseptic liquid packaging for companies from dairy, beverage and liquor industry. With this collaboration, we seek to create exceptional work together and create a stronger brand positioning for Asepto.”

Speaking on the win of the brand, Anurag Mehta, Co-founder Option Designs added: “Working with a renowned brand like Asepto (Uflex) is a great opportunity. There is scope for innovative and creative works in terms of its communication channels as well as various other aspects of brand building. With our strategic advertising campaigns, we seek to position the brand at the top of its competition.”