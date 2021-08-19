OOH ad market to grow exponentially: Alfi

18 Aug,2021

By Our Staff

A new research revealing that 74% of global senior advertising executives strongly believe developing and expanding ad ecosystems and networks, in line with the rise of smart cities, will offer explosive growth opportunities in the Digital Out of Home (DOOH) advertising market. The study is from Alfi, an AI enterprise SaaS advertising platform.

Other key findings from the research include:

93% of advertising executives interviewed believe that society has become more digitized during the COVID-19 crisis and this will fuel expansion in the DOOH advertising market.

61% senior advertising executives interviewed believe strongly that given the inherent characteristics of outdoor advertising, digital technology is becoming well integrated with the changes in consumers’ interaction with advertisers.

Said Paul Pereira, CEO, Alfi: “Digital technology in outdoor advertising offers advertisers and brands the advantage of reaching target audiences with relevant content and increased interaction levels at a relatively lower cost than traditional advertising. Increased popularity of these features and reliance on intelligent screens that include our software is preparing brands to capitalize on the shifting advertising market. As consumer preferences and lifestyles continue to change, the focus for brands and advertisers should remain on catering to people’s unique needs. Alfi is already seeing an increase in consumers’ interest in, and willingness to, interact with digital advertising outside of their homes when the content is interesting and well-targeted.”