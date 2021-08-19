OMG Content to campaign for iQOO 7 Monster Orange

19 Aug,2021

By Our Staff

Chinese smartphone brand iQOO has partnered with OMG Content to launch iQOO 7 Monster Orange. OMG Content, the content arm of Omnicom Media Group, will oversee the strategy and execution of an innovative influencer marketing campaign for this marquee brand’s digital platforms and touchpoints. Actor Siddhant Chaturvedi has been roped in to launch the 7 Monster Orange.

Said Gagan Arora, Chief Marketing Officer at iQOO: “iQOO 7 has been created to deliver a unique experience to young and technology-savvy consumers. After the overwhelming response for iQOO 7 in India, we decided to delight our customers with an all-new Monster Orange colour variant. The entire design process for this variant is guided by the evolving need of the consumers, who desire for best-in-class performance and unique design aesthetics.”

Added Shailja Saraswati Varghese, Chief Content Officer Omnicom Media Group: “iQOO always quests to bring out the best of products. Being a challenger brand in the market, it is always important to innovate. For iQOO 7 Monster Orange launch, OMG Content practice found a perfect match to the phone that resonates with the LIT and dual performance by collaborating with leading Actor Siddhant Chaturvedi, a true dual performer.”