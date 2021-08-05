OMG appoints Bharat Khatri as Chief Digital Officer for APAC

04 Aug,2021

By Our Staff

Omnicom Media Group (OMG) has appointed Bharat Khatri as Chief Digital Officer for its operations across APAC. With over a decade of experience under his belt (he was last with GroupM’s X-axis), Khatri is tasked with leading digital marketing operations, productisation, commercials and governance efforts for the network in this region. Khatri will be based in India and reports to Paul Shepherd, Chief Investment Officer for OMG APAC.

Said Shepherd: “Bharat has a stellar track record and his astute business acumen in identifying and converting digital marketing opportunities into unique creative solutions will help unlock value for our clients in this region. Combined with his experience in driving actionable, measurable and revenue-generating business outcomes, I couldn’t be more excited having him on the team.”

Added Khatri: “I am incredibly thrilled and honoured to join Omnicom Media Group at this pivotal time while our industry goes through a massive shift to more fragmented, privacy first & precision second eco-system. OMG’s strong roots in analytics and big appetite for innovation are key assets for the next phase of digital transformation, and I feel privileged to be part of this growth and transformation journey in the region.”