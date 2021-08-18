Ogilvy films for special Raksha Bandhan packs from Cadbury

17 Aug,2021

By Our Staff

Cadbury Celebrations has launched of a special campaign for this year’s Raksha Bandhan – #MyFirstRakhi. The campaign has been created by Ogilvy India.

Commenting on the campaign, Anil Viswanathan, Senior Director – Marketing, Mondelez India, said: “For years now, Mondelez India has been an innate part of festivals and occasions like Raksha Bandhan, and has redefined the joy of gifting and shared moments with Cadbury Celebrations. Through #MyFirstRakhi, we wanted to make a meaningful difference to the lives of these kids who don’t get to experience festivals like we do. To celebrate Rakhi you need to feel the touch of its threads and hence we provided a solution to give them a sense of touch. With the focus on spreading happiness and banking on the proposition of ‘Kuch Achha Ho Jaaye, Kuch Meetha Ho Jaaye’, the campaign promises a new start for children who have missed experiencing the joy of celebrating this festival in its truest sense.”

Commenting on the campaign, Sukesh Nayak, Chief Creative Officer – Ogilvy India, added: “Raksha Bandhan is a very special festival celebrated across the country. With #MyFirstRakhi we are helping ensure that every brother who has so far missed experiencing the joy of celebrating this festival, can now feel the bonds of this beautiful relationship on his hand.”