Nykaa appoints Shilpa Jain as AVP, consumer & market insights

06 Aug,2021

By Our Staff

Beauty e-commerce store Nykaa has appointed Shilpa Jain as its AVP, Consumer & Market Insights. Previously, Shilpa has worked as the Consumer & Marketing Specialist at Google for around 2 years.

Notes a communique: “At Nykaa, Shilpa will be responsible for driving Consumer and Market Insights, providing relevant insight-based solutions to address specific branding and marketing issues and will be helping the brand to build relevance among the ‘consumer’ through specific research solutions.”