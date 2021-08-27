News Broadcasters & Digital Association logo unveiled

27 Aug,2021

By Our Staff

In keeping with its change of name – from News Broadcasters Association (NBA) to News Broadcasters & Digital Association (NBDA), the association has unveiled a new logo to reflect the name change. The new logo consists of two rings which are in unison with each other. This unison signifies the amalgamation of television and digital ecosystems.

Talking about the change, NBDA President Rajat Sharma said: “I firmly believe that the NBDA will become a strong collective voice for both the broadcast and digital media. Along with commercial and regulatory issues, it will also enable the Association to defend the fundamental right of free speech and expression guaranteed to the media in the Constitution of India in a better manner.”

Now if only the two rings working in unison in the logo could also mean the NBDA and the NBF. While having more than one industry association ensures there’s no monopoly and both offer more and better to their members, there is need for all news channels to stay united and speak in one voice.