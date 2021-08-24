Naveen Gaur is now Group COO – Growth & Innovation at MLLG

24 Aug,2021

By Our Staff

MullenLowe Lintas Group has elevated Naveen Gaur to Group COO – Growth and Innovation. This is wef September 1.

The mandate will be to strengthen the areas of marketing services that agencies within the group offer – such as PR, digital, content creation and production, experiential, design, analytics and martech. In addition to this, he will also lead the marketing, reputation and the strategic growth initiatives for the group. He was until recently Deputy CEO of Lowe Lintas.

Said Amer Jaleel – Group CCO and Chairman, MullenLowe Lintas Group: “I’ve worked with Naveen as a partner for over 10 eventful years. He stands firmly proud of owning the intersection on brand and business. And would be fearless in pointing out the lack of either in a piece of work he would be judging. And that shows his innate understanding of both. Naveen remains oddly unserious despite having seen through hundreds of crises. He switches seamlessly and this quality is what Lintas wants to capitalise on to ride into its most transformative phase ever. Naveen will help broaden the scope of what it means to be a brand in the new age.”

Commenting on the elevation, Virat Tandon, Group CEO, MullenLowe Lintas Group said: “We are living in very exciting times as we see shifts in the entire marketing landscape. This presents us with a great opportunity to extend our services across the spectrum of creative solutions eco-system. Naveen is a stalwart in the advertising business and is an entrepreneur at heart. There can be no one better to lead the agencies in developing and growing this eco-system. We will be looking at serving our existing clients better by using our “Hyperbundled” creative solutions process to bring all the specialist services around the client goals. At the same time, this eco-system will also develop their own independent clients and growth agenda. I am very excited to see Naveen take up this role.”

Talking about the elevation, Gaur said: “Growth and value creation drive me. I am honored that the Group has entrusted me with this role and responsibility to make some bold moves and create future leading offerings and take the Group to the next level. I am looking forward to doing new things that will make me sleepless again.”