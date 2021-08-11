Today's Top Stories
- Ormax Media launches celebrity selection tool for marketers
- MTV partners with Center fresh
- Lintas Live wins the PR and Communications mandate for Valvoline-Cummins
- Crosshairs bags PR mandate for Tressmart
- Parle Marie rolls out 3 new TVCs for Maharashtra
- Narain Karthikeyan to be brand ambassador of JK Tyre
- Dentsu unveils the Brides of India anthem for Malabar Jewellers
- Das ka Dum with Dr Bhaskar Das | A recent Rediff ad has MullenLowe boss Virat Tandon as a star alumnus. Your view? Wouldn’t you have liked to see an HTA or Lintas do it as trueblue ‘universities’?
- Target 2024. But is anyone listening?
- ASCI refreshes ‘future-facing’ brand identity
Videos