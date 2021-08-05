Myntra ropes in top stars for new brand campaign

04 Aug,2021

By Our Staff

Myntra, the fashion e-commerce platform, has signed up Hrithik Roshan, Vijay Deverakonda and Dulquer Salmaan as its newest brand ambassadors, alongside the existing celebrity ambassadors, Kiara Advani, and Samantha Akkineni.

Speaking on the announcement of the new brand ambassadors and the launch of the brand campaign, Harish Narayanan, CMO, Myntra, said: “We are elated to welcome all the superstars to the Myntra family. These top fashion icons, who are also acclaimed fashion connoisseurs, will be a part of Myntra’s biggest star-studded campaign ever. The campaign will strongly reinforce Myntra’s position as ‘India’s Fashion Expert’ with differentiated fashion offerings and unparalleled shopping experience pivoted on technology. This campaign will cut across demographics and build a deeper relationship with our customers across the country.”