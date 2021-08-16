MxM Special Offer: 50% discount on ad hoc ads on MxM if marketing team is fully vaccinated

16 Aug,2021

By Your Team @ MxM

We’ve come to you before on this. Vaccination is key to curb the spread of Covid-19 as also reduce the risks that a virus attack could have on one. However, there are also many who are hesitant about taking a jab, and, sadly, there exist several anti-vaxxers.

In an effort to encourage and incentivise vaccination in the A&M and M&E sectors, on June 10, MxMIndia offered a special rate for advertising (on MxM) in the form of ad hoc mailers and site captures published from June 11 to July 10, 2021. This was open to those marketing teams which had taken at least one jab.

We are now opening a fresh offer to those who have taken both the jabs. Yes, those who are fully vaccinated. And the offer is open till September 15.

Here’s how you can still do it: Like the last time around, just make a self-declaration of how many members of your marketing team have taken both jab. We don’t need proof… we trust you.

If the team size is 8, and all 8 have taken both jabs, we will offer a 50% discount on all ad hoc activity – mailers, site captures and banner ads. By ad hoc we mean advertising that is outside of annual deals or longish campaigns. If 90% of the staff have taken both jabs, we’ll offer a 45% discount. And so on. If the team size is two, and only one colleague is fully vaccinated, we will offer a 25% cut.

Now what if one or more people in the marketing team are not eligible to take the jab because of a medical reason? Then they won’t be counted in the marketing team size for this purpose. We are looking at the percentage of eligible marketing team staffers. This rule also applies to those who have been delayed in taking their first jab because of a Covid infection in the. So they have taken their first jab, but haven’t been able to take both given the 84-day rule for Covishield.

As we said earlier, we firmly believe that the solution to the current problem of the Covid-19 spread is masking, distancing, hygiene and vaccination. This is just a move to incentivise the vaccination process in organisations in a sector we are associated with.

Over the years, MxMIndia has partnered the industry in various social causes. Whether it’s the flash floods in Kerala or free advertising to a television show that’s helped in the cause of cancer care. That’s how we are. That’s what we believe in. Business and revenues are important, but they aren’t our end-all.

The impact of the Covid-19 pandemic has been huge. Let’s all work together to ensure the world we live in is safer and better.

If you or your organisation wish to use this opportunity, please feel free to write directly to Pradyuman Maheshwari at pradyumanm [at] mxmindia.com, Whatsapp him or call (98338 76278). Or please get someone in your team to do so. Also, please forward this message to all. Also, get other media platforms – including others in A&M trde to do the same. We aren’t doing this to earn brownie points. We sincerely believe that every eligible Indian must be vaccinated.