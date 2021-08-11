MTV partners with Center fresh

11 Aug,2021

By Our Staff

Center fresh chewing gum and mints has announced its collaboration with MTV to release a track ‘Taazi Saans, Taazi Soch’ dedicated to the young in the context of the ongoing health care issues across the country. This initiative was co-conceptualised by Perfetti Van Melle India Pvt Ltd and Wavemaker India in partnership with MTV India.

Speaking about Center fresh’s Collaboration with MTV, Rohit Kapoor – Director Marketing, Perfetti Van Melle India said: “Center fresh has always kept freshness at the center of its core philosophy. With this initiative, we wanted to spotlight the power of a fresh perspective within the fold of our communication. The younger generation has always been our core TG and we have continued to draw upon instances from their life in our brand assets. This year, we decided to salute the resolve, dedication and fresh perspective that the country’s youth demonstrated during the second wave. The partnership with MTV was an obvious one given the platform’s strong youth consumer base and Krsna’s lyrics and rendition have helped tie this tribute with the brand’s philosophy in a seamless manner.”