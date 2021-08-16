MS Dhoni features in TVC of Zed Black Agarbatti

16 Aug,2021

By Our Staff

Zed Black, incense sticks manufacturer, has launched its new campaign with brand ambassador M S Dhoni.

Said Ankit Agrawal, Director & Partner, MDPH: “Zed Black Agarbatti, is amongst the top 3 brands in its category in India which stands as a reflection of its ‘go getter’ spirit, devotion, resilience, belief and prayers. MS Dhoni, who is a staunch believer of tranquil state of mind that helps in focused efforts and better results, complements well with our brand value. Zed Black 3-in-1, which is a market-leader, creates an atmosphere of purity, hope and positivity that helps maintain a balance. Zed Black is elated to give MS Dhoni’s fans a moment to cherish by unveiling the TVC with the retro jersey look exactly after one year since he announced his retirement from International cricket on 15th August “.

Speaking on the TV campaign and roping in M S Dhoni, ad film director & MD, Oberoi IBC India Pvt Ltd, Anand Oberoi added: “I am hopeful that this association will ensure higher brand recall, and eventually create a larger following amongst the masses for Prarthna Hogi Sweekar”.