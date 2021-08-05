Mindshare names Vipasha Bhuptani as communications planning lead, Content+

04 Aug,2021

By Our Staff

Mindshare India has announced the appointment of Vipasha Bhuptani as Communications Planning Lead for the Content+ team.

In this role, Bhuptani will be responsible for setting up the communications planning vertical for the agency’s key businesses.

Said Parthasarathy Mandayam (Maps), CEO – Mindshare South Asia: “Vipasha has a proven track record of implementing strategic communication initiatives across various brands and markets. We believe that Vipasha will play a pivotal role as we accompany our clients in revamping their content strategies.”

Added Ajay Mehta, Senior VP – Mindshare Content+ & Partnerships: “Given the explosion in the content and communication landscape and with the emergence of new platforms, formats and frameworks, there is a need to address and build sharper & deeper, yet fully integrated content narrative for our set of clients. I look forward to working closely with Vipasha and I am confident that she will further strengthen our content offerings. Her expertise in strategic brand communications will further enhance our clients’ integrated content journey.”