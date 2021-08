Manushi Chhillar to be brand ambassador for Pantene

31 Aug,2021

By Our Staff

Former Miss World and Bollywood actress, Manushi Chhillar has joined Pantene as the new brand ambassador.

Said Deeksha Kakkar, Country Leader, P&G Haircare said: “We are glad to have Manushi Chhillar as the new face of the brand. She is an inspiration for young women everywhere. With Pantene’s proven solutions, our ambition is to help women like her, leave their hair open more freely, without worrying about hairfall. A first-mover in its category for India, our Pantene 2in1 is enriched with Pro-Vitamin B5 and a luscious conditioning formula in one single product. This enables the consumer to access a superior hairfall and dryness solution, while minimizing the hassles of multi-step regimens.”