Mahindra unveils new visual identity and logo

10 Aug,2021

By Our Staff

Mahindra & Mahindra unveiled its new visual identity including a new logo that will differentiate its SUV portfolio. The new visual identity, notes a communique, is in tune with the company’s focus to be makers of sophisticated and authentic SUVs. Actor Naseeruddin Shah has lent his voice and music composers Ehsaan-Loy have rendered the music for the brand film. The brand identity was designed by the Mahindra Design Team.

Speaking about it, Rajesh Jejurikar, Executive Director, Auto & Farm Sector, M&M Ltd., said: “An important facet of leading change is articulating the transformation of our brand. Our new visual identity is a manifestation of what we stand for as we build a truly differentiated and authentic SUV brand for personal exploration and adventure. This new visual identity is designed to evoke the powerful emotion of freedom.”

Highlighting the roadmap for the visual identity implementation, Veejay Nakra, CEO, Automotive Division, M&M Ltd. added: “It’s not only a new logo but a representation of the rejuvenated spirit at Mahindra. What better platform than the new XUV700 to showcase it to the world. The visual overhaul of our identity will be carried in a phased manner across our SUV nameplates, and across virtual and physical touch-points where our customers interact with us.”