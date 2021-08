Madison Digital elevates Chintan Soni & Kosal Malladi

13 Aug,2021

By Our Staff

Madison Digital has just announced the promotions of Chintan Soni and Kosal Malladi to Vice Presidents. Both, notes a communique, have played an instrumental role in the growth and success of Madison Digital since joining the organisation in 2013 and 2018 respectively.

Said Vishal Chinchankar, CEO, Madison Digital, “Chintan and Kosal have been a great asset to the Madison Digital team, with the same vision of growing the vertical and taking business to greater heights. Year on year, they have been delivering exceptional results and we couldn’t be happier to give them the much-needed promotion they deserve!”