Madhuri Dixit roped in as face of Moksh Agarbatti

06 Aug,2021

By Our Staff

Moksh Agarbatti, manufacturers of incense sticks, has roped in Madhuri Dixit Nene as its brand ambassador. She will endorse the company’s wide range of products.

Speaking of the association Anand Kumar Ashiya, CEO, Moksh Agarbatti said: “Moksh Agarbatti is an iconic brand with a rich history of more than two decades of trust and fragrant leadership in the Indian Agarbatti market. We are now proud to have Madhuri Dixit Nene as the brand ambassador of Moksh Agarbatti. She is a renowned Bollywood star who complements our brand values. Through this association, we want to spread awareness about the benefits of using fragrant and quality incense in one’s prayers. Your prayers are uninterrupted with superior quality incense. We use the purest ingredients and raw materials to give you superior quality incense sticks. All the incense sticks manufactured go through a rigorous quality check to ensure every incense stick burns uninterrupted. Our products are made with the highest global quality standards with user-friendly packaging.”