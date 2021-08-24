LT Foods launches campaign for Daawat basmati

23 Aug,2021

By Our Staff

LT Foods’s flagship brand, Daawat Basmati rice, has launched a new campaign.

Speaking on the occasion, Managing Director & CEO LT Foods Limited, Ashwani Kumar Arora said: “Consumers today exhibit a high degree of discernibility and consciousness in their consumption choices. The new campaign of Daawat by LT Foods not only extends the proposition of “Banega Toh Farq Dikhega” but also showcases the special care and effort the Company takes through a four-stage curation process of Chunkar, Bachakar, Sambhaalkar, and Sajaakar (fine picking, carefully securing, meticulous ageing, and proud presentation).”