Lowe Lintas elevates Anaheeta Goenka

31 Aug,2021

By Our Staff

Lowe Lintas has announced the elevation of Anaheeta Goenka as its Chief Operating Officer for Unilever, South Asia and Chief Growth Officer. Having spent three decades working at the agency network, Goenka has had a role to play in shaping quite a few large multinational, Indian as well as start-up brands and is a name to reckon with in the industry.

Announcing Goenka’s elevation, Virat Tandon, Group CEO at MullenLowe Lintas Group, said: “Ana (as Anaheeta is fondly known) has been a strong management pillar handling several Unilever brands and other business relationships. She has left her mark on so many brands and earned massive respect and love from clients and colleagues alike. Ana has the strategic clarity to steer a brand to success as well as the enthusiasm and fierceness for new business development like no other. I am sure she is the best choice for us to lead the Unilever portfolio as well as the strategic business development efforts of the agency.”

Added Goenka: “It is great to be part of a dynamic ecosystem that operates at a fundamental level with ‘intention’ & ‘attention’ for all its brand work and strategic practice. Here’s to growth emanating from more purposeful work for Lowe Lintas and a healthy dose of disruption along with it.”