Lotus Organics+ teams up with Wildlife Trust of India

27 Aug,2021

By Our Staff

Lotus Organics+, organic beauty brand, has associated with the Wildlife Trust of India (WTI) to celebrate Sustainable September with a digital campaign #caretoliveorganic commences across digital platforms.

Commenting on the association with the Wildlife Trust of India, Nitin Passi, Joint Managing Director, Lotus Herbals said: “At Lotus Organics + we strongly believe in sustainability, protecting nature and our wildlife. It has propelled us and Dia to joined hands with the Wildlife Trust of India to celebrate “Sustainable September”. Our intention is to inspire people to adopt a sustainable lifestyle and realize the importance of climate change and how it adversely affects our wildlife and the environment.”