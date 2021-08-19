Lionsgate appoints Mrinalini Khanna as Content Head

19 Aug,2021

By Our Staff

Lionsgate India has announced the appointment of Mrinalini Khanna as Content head for Indian Originals. Khanna joins Lionsgate after a milestone 14 years at Endemolshine India, with the aim of developing, creating, and producing content for both the studio as well as the platform Lionsgate Play.

Welcoming her on board, Rohit Jain, Managing Director Lionsgate South Asia and Networks- Emerging Markets Asia, said: “We are delighted to have Mrinalini Khanna as the content head at Lionsgate India. She brings strong domain expertise on consumer centric business to this role combined with an in-depth understanding of the content development in the OTT space. Her creative experience and commitment will be very valuable in shaping and developing content strategy for the Lionsgate Play in India.”