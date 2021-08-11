Lintas Live wins the PR and Communications mandate for Valvoline-Cummins

11 Aug,2021

By Our Staff

Lintas Live has won the PR and Communications mandate for Valvoline-Cummins Pvt Ltd. The agency will help curate an overarching communication framework for the brand including brand image and corporate reputation building, targeted at its internal and external stakeholder communities.

On the appointment, of Lintas Live, Ipshita Chowdhury, Chief Marketing Officer, Valvoline-Cummins, India said: “We are excited to partner with Lintas Live, an agency that mirrors our passion. Lintas Live not only demonstrated an exemplary understanding of our brand environment but also showcased an exceptional perspective on approaching the brand asks. We have aggressive plans for India and we needed an equally agile partner to help us achieve our aspiration. I believe Lintas Live, given its legacy and successes, is the perfect partner to etch indelibly, our brand journey in India. I am delighted to onboard them.”

Added Ameer Ismail, President, Lintas Live, commenting on the partnership: “We are ecstatic with this win. Valvoline Cummins is not just an industry pioneer but the original engine oil brand of the world. We are honoured to partner the brand in its communications 2.0 India journey. There are a lot of synergies that we share with Valvoline-Cummins, India. Constant Innovation and customer centric approach are at the heart of their brand promise and the brand professes a rich history, much like the Lintas Live ethos. This mandate is very prestigious for us, and we are committed to make this alliance a huge success.”