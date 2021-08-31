Licious leans on Tilt for new campaign

31 Aug,2021

By Our Staff

Licious, the online brand that sells fresh meat and seafood brand, has rolled out a digital campaign titled #FasterChef featuring actor, director and podcaster, Kunaal Roy Kapur. Created by Tilt Brand Solutions, the campaign is an ode to good food and the great joy of sharing a meal with your friends.

Commenting on the new campaign, Simeran Bhasin, VP Brands and New Venture, Licious said: “As a brand that celebrates the love for meat, Licious is committed to making cooking and eating at home a joyous experience. Our RTC range of products provide authentic taste, without the use of any artificial additives, for the most memorable gourmet experiences in a completely hassle-free and swift manner. The latest digital campaign talks just about that. Our consumer research also indicates how the young & the savvy are discovering the joy of a hearty home cooked meal. Millennials are the new Gastronauts- a keen & dedicated admirer of great food and we are now engaging in active conversation with them. Men are also a large part of the Gastronaut demographics. You can see that being reflected consistently through all our communication. The new ad films are fun and engaging, which are sure to entice the young & the young-at-heart alike.”

Added Shriram Iyer – Chief Creative & Content Officer, Tilt Brand Solutions who collaborated with Licious to create the films: “Licious Ready to Cook helps anyone put together a delicious platter within minutes. This very clear and solid proposition allowed us to leap to a simple idea “FasterChef”. When a bunch of friends drop in uninvited and make demands of the host Kunaal, he surprises them with his culinary skills. He produces meaty delights within 8 minutes and shocks his buddies. He then further shuts them up by coming up with the title “FasterChef” for himself. The film also places Licious RTC in a familiar urban milieu. Banter between friends laced with repartee allows for an easy and organic landing of the product message and the brand’s promise” For the love of meat”