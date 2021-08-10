Leo Burnett creates campaign for Vega beauty products

09 Aug,2021

By Our Staff

Vega, the personal and beauty care accessories brand, has launched new campaigns featuring their brand ambassador Ananya Panday. The campaign has been conceptualised by Leo Burnett.

Speaking about the campaign, Eiti Singhal, Chief Marketing Officer – Vega Industries said: “Vega takes pride in being the pioneer of at-home styling products, and our consistent approach of making our consumers self-reliant demarcates us.”

Added Rajdeepak Das, CEO & Chief Creative Officer – South Asia, Leo Burnett: “Vega as a brand is redefining the at-home styling in India. Our campaign highlights the fact that Vega products are not just for everyday hair care and styling but these are products that lets everyone whether a man or a women to truly love their hair. And who better than Ananya Panday who is a style icon herself to share this message.”