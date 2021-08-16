Leading newspapers collaborate for Onam shopping

16 Aug,2021

By Our Staff

Leading newspapers Mathrubhumi, Malayala Manorama and The Times of India have announced a collaboration to create mass awareness for Onam festivities

Commenting on this initiative, M V Shreyams Kumar, Managing Director, Mathrubhumi Group said: “Healthy competition in the marketplace will always stay, so is the opportunity to collaborate meaningfully if the purpose is right. I’m grateful to Malayala Manorama and Times of India for finding merit in the proposition and readily accepting the same too. It is a great pleasure to be working together. Business owners are excited about the opportunities in the market and consumers are waiting to grab their products and services, evident from our daily ad volumes.”

Added Varghese Chandy, Vice President -Marketing & Advertising Sales, Malayala Manorama: “This is indeed a great initiative. Onam is the beginning of the festival seasons in the country. Past few Onams were washed out due to floods, Covid etc. This year fortunately the markets are opened and am sure will be the most opportune time for marketers to leverage the Pent up demand and the Onam sentiments. Who else knows this better than the leading print players in Kerala and that is what this collaboration is all about.”

Said Partha P Sinha, President – Response, The Times Group: “Onam is a celebration of togetherness. In the true spirit of Onam, we are happy to join hands with Mathrubhumi and Malayala Manorama for ushering in positivity and change this festive season. We are glad to see that Malayalis have left the past behind and are ready to welcome businesses with zeal and warmth. Happy Onam!”

The campaign will run across media assets of these three groups for the next few days.