Kotak signs agreement with Paralympic Committee of India

25 Aug,2021

By Our Staff

Kotak Mahindra Group has announced that it has entered into an agreement with the Paralympic Committee of India (PCI) to support the Indian contingent at the ongoing Tokyo Paralympic Games.

Said Karthi Marshan, President & Chief Marketing Officer, Kotak Mahindra Group: “Sports has the capacity to thrill and captivate, to bring people together, to inspire a nation. Even more so, when the athletes have overcome seemingly insurmountable challenges along the way. We are delighted to have been given the opportunity by the Paralympic Committee of India to support and cheer on the Indian contingent as they give it their all for the country at the Tokyo Paralympic Games. We wish Team India all the very best.”

Added Dr Deepa Malik, President, Paralympic Committee of India: “We are excited to have the Kotak Mahindra Group extending its support to the Indian athletes participating at the Tokyo Paralympic Games. These sportspeople have battled the odds to get to where they are and to have the backing of a leading institution like Kotak means a great deal to all of us. As we strive for sustained sporting excellence as a nation, it is important that we develop a holistic sporting ecosystem that involves the participation of multiple stakeholder groups.”