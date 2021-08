Koffeetech bags integrated mandate for Engineer’s Circle

26 Aug,2021

By Our Staff

Koffeetech Communications, an integrated digital marketing agency, has gained the integrated communication mandate for Engineer’s Circle As a part of the mandate, the agency will be solely responsible to undertake the paid media services, social media management, creative output, develop communication strategies and public relations along with designing a comprehensive digital marketing strategy for the company.

Speaking on this partnership, Sanjay Gupta, Founder, Engineer’s Circle said: “With an increasing role of digital media in the everyday lives of an individual, it was critical for us to partner with a digital marketing agency who understands and prioritizes the objective of Engineer’s Circle. From traditional to new-age marketing methods, Koffeetech’s team is well-versed with a 360-degree marketing channel; this is exactly what we expect out of our agency partner to help create a robust strategy leading to wider brand awareness and lead generation for the company.”

Added Jay Rathod, Founder, Koffeetech Communications: “Our objective for Engineer’s Circle is to maximise engagement, increase visibility on all digital media platforms and keep the target audience informed about the brand and its services. We aim to make a meaningful difference to the company and further strengthen its legacy in the market.”