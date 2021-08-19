KBC Season 13 to start on Aug 23

19 Aug,2021

By Our Staff

The 13th season of Kaun Banega Crorepati is to start on August 23 on Sony Entertainment Television. Produced by StudioNext, and hosted by Amitabh Bachchan.

Said Ashish Golwalkar, Head – Content, Sony Entertainment Television and Digital Business: “For a show like KBC that has followed a certain creative pattern, it was time for us to break the mold and approach it differently. While digital auditions replaced the regular audition process, it didn’t deter the volume of entries. In fact, the ease of digital audition encouraged a lot more aspirants, based in the remotest areas possible to participate. We are happy with the spiritedness of each contestant, and we are hopeful that they fulfil their KBC journey. Furthermore, while we did introduce AR (Augmented reality) in the previous seasons, this year, the use of AR is far more superior and immersive. From refurbishing the entire set with the play of lights to the graphical elements and LED panels, India is the only country to host the format with inclusion of such refined technological detailing. With distinct modifications to the game this season, we look forward to a rewarding gameplay and promise an enhanced viewing experience to the audience.”