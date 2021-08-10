Kaizzen bags Viacom18 corporate mandate

By Our Staff

Kaizzen has won the PR mandate for Viacom18’s corporate brand communication, filmed business and regional entertainment, post a multi-agency pitch. The mandate covers corporate reputation management, strengthening brand and leadership visibility, as well as network initiatives led by the media giant.

Said Vineet Handa, CEO – Kaizzen: “Viacom18 has cemented itself as a pioneer in the media and entertainment segment by offering groundbreaking content and innovative concepts. We are thankful to the management team at Viacom18 for believing in our vision, ideas and entrusting us with the responsibility to drive their communication strategy for the corporate brand, regional entertainment, and filmed entertainment. Our team is excited at the opportunity of working collaboratively with the team at Viacom18; to execute innovative, disruptive high-impact PR campaigns that positively impact the business.”

Although the Kaizzen communique does not include a quote from Viacom18, MxM has independently confirmed that mandate has indeed been awarded to Kaizzen. It was earlier handled by Mondial Communications which is now taking charge of Voot Corporate, Youth Music Entertainment and the kids cluster.