Kaizzen bags PR mandate for AIWA electronics

30 Aug,2021

By Our Staff

Remember Aiwa, the electronics major. Well, it’s planning a comeback to India and has hired Kaizzen for its PR. The mandate encompasses providing strategic communications support to Aiwa, covering corporate reputation management, product publicity, brand visibility and crisis management.

Said Vineet Handa, Founder and CEO, Kaizzen: “We are ecstatic to be working with a company like Aiwa that has built an enviable reputation for quality and trust in the global market. We look forward to a long and mutually beneficial partnership for many years to come. Aiwa’s products are comparable to some of the biggest brands in the market, and in most cases better. It is a privilege to be working with them and we see this as a testament of the hard work and passion to be the best in our endeavours.”