Josh launches JoshCam for video edits

25 Aug,2021

By Our Staff

DailyHunt sibling Josh has announced the launch of its JoshCam app on Google Play Store and App store. This is a mobile video editing app for users and creators of short format videos.

Speaking at the product launch, Shailendra Sharma, Senior Vice President – Product & Engineering, VerSe Innovation, said: “At Josh, we are on a mission to provide the best of opportunities to our users and creators. Our platform capabilities continue to be our biggest differentiator and the addition of the JoshCam app reinforces our mission to give our users and creators the best experience on a short-video app. While the JoshCam comes loaded with numerous features and effects, we have specifically simplified the UI of the app for more accessibility. The app’s robust technology and user-friendly interface will further allow users to impart a professional touch to their content.”