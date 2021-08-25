Today's Top Stories
- Post-BARC, it’s Linus and more for Sunil Lulla
- Kotak signs agreement with Paralympic Committee of India
- Das ka Dum with Dr Bhaskar Das | What should be on top of the new BARC CEO’s agenda?
- Bridging the Gulf on Raksha Bandhan
- Optimise Media elevates Shaan Raza to CEO, India
- Tilt onboards Gulshan Singh as CSO
- Josh launches JoshCam for video edits
- Thums Up salutes Paralympic Athletes
- Indian Steel Association mandate Genesis BCW
- Parle Agro gets Varun Dhawan to promote Smoodh
Videos