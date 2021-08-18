Isobar & TTK campaign for condom promotion

17 Aug,2021

By Our Staff

Skore Condoms from the house of TTK Healthcare has partnered with Isobar, the Dentsu India digital agency, to launch the ‘Cliteracy Drive’ – a fun educational campaign to spread awareness about women’s orgasm. The brand has collaborated with digital creator and sex educator Leeza Mangaldas to offer learnings through videos that educate consumers on the said subject.

Sharing his perspective on the campaign, Vishal Vyas, AVP Marketing, TTK Healthcare, Consumer Products Division said: “Skore is a brand that believes in empowerment. And with a product like OH! Pleasure Gel in the Skore portfolio – specially made to intensify female pleasure, we owe it to the women fraternity to address this issue that has been prevalent for generations. After all, for a brand to be relevant, it needs to touch the right nerve.”

Added Arjun Siva, DGM – Digital Marketing and eCommerce, Skore: “Skore has always believed that men and women should be equals when it comes to pleasure, and we have showcased this in our past communications as well. This campaign drives that conviction forward in a far more innovative and effective manner.”

Sharing his views, Rahul Vengalil, Chief Business Officer, Isobar India said: “Isobar is all about innovation and experiences. To drive home a brand thought, we need to look beyond just doing a video – which is one-way communication, and rather do interactive things that are memorable. This is an experience-led transformation that the Isobar brand strongly stands for; and Skore is the perfect brand, and this was the perfect brief, to showcase it.”