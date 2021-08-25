Indian Steel Association mandate Genesis BCW

By Our Staff

Genesis BCW has been appointed communications partner by Indian Steel Association (ISA). The agency will work with ISA to build awareness about steel as a sustainable material and its contribution towards India’s socio-economic growth. The agency will also build resonance for ISA’s position as a consortium that is working towards a vision to transform the Indian steel industry.

Speaking on the announcement, Dr Bhaskar Chatterjee, Secretary-General and Executive Head, Indian Steel Association, said: “As an association, we are the voice of the industry. Our focus is on making sure that people understand steel and the people behind it better, as well as showcasing the central role it plays in nation-building. We are confident that Genesis BCW, with its vast experience spanning infrastructure companies and associations, and overall expertise in communications will be able to partner with us in creating a lasting impact.”

Added Deepshikha Dharmaraj, Chief Executive Officer, Genesis BCW: “Steel is literally the backbone of our country and that story needs to be told effectively, engagingly and creatively. We are excited to be chosen to partner with Indian Steel Association to use our earned-plus approach to move ISA’s many stakeholders.”