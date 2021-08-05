IAMAI-BACC appoints cyber security coordinator

04 Aug,2021

By Our Staff

The Blockchain and Crypto Assets Council (BACC), an industry body formed under the aegis of the Fintech Convergence Council of the Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI), has announced the appointment of Dr Gulshan Rai, the leading cybersecurity coordinator, as its Advisory Board Member.

Commenting on his appointment, Naveen Surya, Advisory Board Member, IAMAI-BACC, said: “It’s a privilege and a proud moment for us to have Dr Rai on board. His vast experience will help shape BACC further and lay a very strong and secure foundation for this innovative industry. It’s an impetus for the industry, which is at a nascent stage but has bigger dreams. We feel privileged that Dr Rai’s rich experience will be tremendously beneficial for the council and continue to drive the industry in the right direction.”