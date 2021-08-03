HiveMinds to continue as Domino’s digital agency

03 Aug,2021

By Our Staff

Hiveminds Innovative Market Solutions, the digital agency of Madison World, has been retained by Domino’s (Jubilant Foodworks Pvt Ltd) as its digital marketing agency. The account will be handled by the HiveMinds team based in Bengaluru.

Said Sandeep Anand, EVP & Chief Marketing Officer, Jubilant Foodworks: “We’re glad to be continuing our association with HiveMinds for digital marketing mandate for performance. They have done some great work towards scaling our online revenues and overall App user base in the last 2+ years. They are the right partners for enabling our next phase of aggressive digital growth.”

Added Deepti Bhadauria, Chief Strategy Officer, HiveMinds: “Winning the Domino’s digital mandate again is a matter of great honor for us. At HiveMinds, we believe in keeping ahead of the digital innovation curve and consistently delivering high-scale targets for our clients. Working with the Domino’s team enables us to set new benchmarks in digital growth and to keep pushing our own boundaries to do some award-winning work. We look forward to setting new stellar records together in the future.”