Havas launches digital campaign for JBL

26 Aug,2021

By Our Staff

JBL has announced the launch of new true wireless (TWS) earbuds Wave 100 with a new digital brand campaign #JBLGOESTOPLESS conceptualised by Havas Creative.

Talking about the film, Yogesh Nambiar – Head of Marketing at Harman India, said: “When it comes to making new inroads into a product segment with cut-throat competition, the choices that a brand makes are crucial to the outcome. With this year’s launch of the JBL Wave 100 TWS, we have taken the top down approach, quite literally. It features our first ever lidless design in the TWS segment coupled with yet another first, offering two distinct sound modes. We adopted an unprecedented route with the tagline- ‘JBL Goes Topless’. Needless to say, we are thoroughly excited about the campaign and expect to make waves in the category. We hope that music lovers will pop it, fit it, and groove with it.”

Commenting on the creative strategy, Bobby Pawar, Chairman and Chief Creative Officer, Havas Group India, added: “JBL is creating new ground with its unique product offerings, and we’re proud to be part of it. We wanted to show the product as a mirror of youth, vivid and bold, therefore we gave it a catchy and fresh feel. The idea behind this film was to give individuals access to technology, improve their lives through music, and encourage them to pursue their dreams.”