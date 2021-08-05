Grapes Digital expands footprint

04 Aug,2021

By Our Staff

Grapes Digital marketing agency has announced its expansion by strengthening its first-ever team in Bengaluru. The agency has currently closed in on a couple of key leadership roles.

Speaking on the expansion, Himanshu Arya, Founder and CEO, Grapes Digital said: “In the last few months, there has been a considerable increase in spending on digital marketing by brands, and we expect a 2x increase in our revenue by the end of the current financial year. With this expansion, our objective is to expand our client base and offer the best and innovative solutions to our clients. We have managed to build a strong presence in Delhi and Mumbai. Hence, the next crucial step to expand the company’s base is to have our presence in Bangalore, the market caters to a host of start-ups and businesses in India. With this expansion, we will serve as a hub for the southern region as well.”