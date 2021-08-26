Flux – The Glitch films for SleepyCat bed mattresses

26 Aug,2021

By Our Staff

SleepyCat has launched a new digital campaign titled #OwnYourComfort to create awareness about making comfort a priority. Based in Mumbai, SleepyCat has introduced the concept of a mattress-in-a-box and focused on ‘factory to doorstep’ mattress delivery. The campaign is conceptualised and produced by Flux – The Glitch.

Commenting on the launch of the new campaign, Kabir Siddiq, Founder & CEO, SleepyCat said: “Over the years, we have seen how the hustle culture is leading people to burnout. People aren’t taking breaks as it’s perceived to be unproductive. With the launch of the #OwnYourComfort campaign, we want to break this notion and shout it from the rooftops really. That to pause and take breaks to rest, reflect and relax is non-negotiable. Work and social commitments will always be there, and while you’re giving those aspects your all, who is taking care of you? Owning your comfort and giving time to yourself significantly improves an individual’s overall physical and mental wellbeing. Apart from creating awareness, we are also on a mission to create the most innovative and comfortable sleep products to help people relax, rest, and recharge better.”

Added Tathagata Ray, Creative Director, Flux: “Since the beginning of the pandemic, we’ve strained the beauty of being at home, thanks to ‘Work From Home’. While collaborating with SleepyCat on this film, we realized how each of us are craving to have conscious breaks in between work hours. The message is quite clear, work hard, but relax harder.”