Flipkart beckons sellers with campaign

31 Aug,2021

By Our Staff

Flipkart Seller Hub has launched a series of brand films targeting potential sellers across India. Titled ‘Bachon Ka Khel’, the campaign is conceptualised by ARTe Media Tech and it informs sellers about the easy registration process, ease of doing business and multiple growth opportunities assured by Flipkart.

Speaking on the campaign launch, Anshul Sehgal, Associate Director, Marketplace, said: “Flipkart, as a homegrown platform, hugely focuses on making the platform more inclusive to sellers who are ready to explore e-commerce marketplace for their business but somehow find it either difficult or confusing, to begin with. At Flipkart, we are constantly working towards providing our sellers with bundles of growth opportunities, fulfilling their business expansion needs and helping them reach millions of customers across India without any added hassle of increased paperwork or complicated processes. So, with this ‘Bachon Ka Khel’ campaign, we intend to see a positive behavioral change amongst sellers towards Flipkart as a growth-assuring and easy-to-understand e-commerce platform.”

Added Rohit Sakunia, Co-Founder and Chief Business officer of ARTe Mediatech: “Flipkart enables sellers to begin their e-commerce journey without any complications and helps them to expand their business beyond expectations. Also, as an agency driven by creativity, it is always interesting to work upon ideas that can transform business as well as people. Nonetheless, the ‘Bachon Ka Khel’ campaign redefines Flipkart’s efforts to make Indian sellers more comfortable with the idea of doing business online devoid of any stress or complicated steps. Through this campaign, we aspire to see a significant rise in the number of new registrations.”